Tourists take a cruise aboard the 'Nessie Hunter' boat on Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland on June 10, 2018. Tales of a giant creature lurking beneath the murky waves of Loch Ness have been around for more than 1,500 years -- and one academic hopes the marvels of modern science can finally unravel the mystery. Neil Gemmell has travelled from the University of Otago in New Zealand to collect water samples in the Scottish lake, in the hope of finding out more about the creatures that inhabit its depths. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)

Fotó: AFP