Félmillió dollárért kelhet el Marilyn Monroe egykori autója

Join Julien’s on November 16th and 17th, 2018 for an outstanding auction featuring Marilyn Monroe’s 1956 Ford Thunderbird (estimate: $300,000 – $500,000.) This stunning Ford Thunderbird owned by the star from 1955 to 1962 will be sold as part of our annual blockbuster event ICONS & IDOLS: HOLLYWOOD and another 500 lots of Hollywood’s greatest legends to take place on November 16th and 17th, 2018 live in Los Angeles and online at JuliensLive.com. Soon after buying the Thunderbird, Monroe married the celebrated playwright Arthur Miller. A published report at the time suggests that Monroe and Miller drove this vehicle to their civil wedding ceremony on June 28, 1956 and likely their private wedding on June 30, 1956. It was a powerful car for its time, with a 225 horsepower V-8 engine and a top speed of 113 MPH. The car features a complete dual, through the bumper exhaust system, giving a deep throaty roar at speed–adding to its "va-va voom" personality. Monroe owned this gorgeous vehicle for six years until generously giving it as an 18th birthday gift to John Strasberg, the son of director and her acting coach Lee Strasberg and his wife Paula. Legal transfer likely took place only a few short months before Monroe’s tragic death August 5, 1962. #MarilynMonroe #Auction #Memorabilia #Hollywood #Ford #Thunderbird #Vintage