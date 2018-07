Delph újra csatlakozik a kerethez

I’ve just experienced the most amazing 24 hours. Watching my brothers come through a tough game both mentally and physically, I kicked every ball and felt every bit of emotion with the players, staff and fans. At 07:52 Me my wife and 2 beautiful daughters welcomed there baby sister into the world. I can’t put into words the happiness and gratitude I’m feeling… Back to Russia now #TunnelVision

A post shared by Fabian Delph (@fabian_delph) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:56am PDT