Southern #Ukraine:



Representative of the Ukrainian Tavriisk operational direction Oleksiy Dmytrashkivyskyi reported that Russian forces are accumulating a large amount of Russian personnel and equipment near Vasylivka and Hulyaipole in #Zaporizhia Oblast. https://t.co/P91egwVy6o https://t.co/gOOrjUjLtb pic.twitter.com/toqkARbVZJ