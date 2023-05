💥💥💥

Zelensky has confirmed the loss of Bakhmut - Reuters.



At the G7 summit, in response to a question about whether the town was under Ukrainian control, Zelensky said: "I think not. It's only in our hearts at the moment."



💥💥💥 https://t.co/tv2cTKg83q pic.twitter.com/1pIuPmLR3G